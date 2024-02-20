It can travel up to 480km per charge

Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV set for India launch in 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:21 pm Feb 20, 202402:21 pm

What's the story German automaker Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its ID.4 electric SUV in India in 2024. The vehicle will be brought into the country through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route to gauge consumer interest. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, emphasized that electrification is a top priority for the company and will unfold in three stages in India.

Parts

Volkswagen's electrification strategy in India

Gupta outlined Volkswagen's three-stage electrification plan for India. Stage one involves introducing cars from their global lineup, like the ID.4, to test market compatibility. "That's a market introduction and testing of the market to see how our portfolio fits," Gupta explained. Stage two focuses on local assembly using parts and components to achieve economies of scale and higher volumes. The third stage, slated for 2026, centers on local electrification, as "scaling up electrification involves localization," according to Gupta.

Specs

ID.4's specifications and EV market projections

The Volkswagen ID.4 is available worldwide with various powertrain options, including single-motor rear-wheel-drive and twin-motor all-wheel-drive setups. The GTX model boasts a 299hp power output and runs on a 77kWh battery pack. Volkswagen claims ID.4 can travel up to 480km on a single charge. By the end of the decade, electric vehicles are expected to account for 18-30% of new car sales, with an estimated one million EVs sold annually by 2030.

Price

How much will ID.4 cost here?

Volkswagen will disclose the pricing and availability details of the ID.4 electric car on our shores at the time of its launch. However, it is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom).