Supreme Court publishes entire judges' appointment process, their assets
What's the story
In a historic move toward transparency, the Supreme Court of India has published its judges' assets and liabilities on its website.
The declarations of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and 20 other judges, including three probable future CJIs, have been uploaded.
The decision was taken at a Full Court meeting on April 1, chaired by outgoing CJI Khanna.
Asset transparency
Supreme Court to publish details about judges' assets
The court said, "Statements of assets of Judges already received are being uploaded. Statement of assets of other Judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received."
The ruling came amid controversy regarding the alleged recovery of cash from Justice Yashwant Varma's official premises when he was serving as a Judge of the Delhi High Court.
Information shared
Details of the disclosure
The court has also revealed details of candidates recommended for judgeship, including their familial ties with other judges.
The disclosure contains details of proposals cleared by its collegium for the appointment of judges in the high court from November 9, 2022, to May 5, 2025.
The data disclosed includes names, their high courts, source - Service/Bar, date of recommendation by SC Collegium, date of notification by Department of Justice, date of appointment and special category (SC/ST/OBC/Minority/Woman).
Historical precedent
Supreme Court adopted a resolution in 1997
The issue regarding judicial asset declaration has been hotly debated for decades.
In 1997, the SC passed "The Restatement of Values of Judicial Life," which mandated all its judges to reveal their assets and liabilities to the CJI.
High court judges were required to submit details about their assets to chief justices of their respective high courts. This declaration had to be made upon appointment and updated yearly.
However, this internal procedure did not apply to public disclosure.
Public outcry
SC judges resolved to declare assets publicly last month
In 2009, in response to public pressure, the Supreme Court's full bench decided to allow justices to disclose their holdings voluntarily.
But on September 8, 2009, the Supreme Court clarified that while justices were encouraged to report their holdings publicly, it was not mandatory.
Last month, following a momentous decision made during a full court meeting on April 1, all Supreme Court judges, including the CJI, announced that they will publicly declare their assets.