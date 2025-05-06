Nationwide civil defense drill on May 7: What to expect
What's the story
Amid heightened tensions with Pakistan resulting from the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indians, the government of India has declared a nationwide civil defense mock drill.
Scheduled for May 7, the exercise will span 244 districts under instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Blackout simulations, air raid sirens, evacuation drills, and public training sessions will be part of the drill.
Drill details
Civil defense mock drill: A preparedness exercise
A civil defense mock drill is a preparedness exercise to check the response of civilians and government systems during emergencies like war or a missile attack.
Drills simulate real-life situations when air raid sirens go off, lights are turned off in cities, civilians practice sheltering, and emergency teams work in real time.
The aim is to lessen panic and confusion while increasing awareness and preparedness among people.
Historical context
Civil defense measures: A revival of Cold War-era tactics
India's civil defense revival plans are reminiscent of Cold War strategies, when countries geared up for possible air raids and nuclear attacks.
The drills will test public alert systems, simulate crash blackouts to replicate conditions used during wars, conduct camouflage exercises on critical installations, and conduct evacuation drills from high-risk zones.
The idea is to improve civilian training sessions across sectors like schools, colleges, offices, and community centers.
Public experience
What to expect during the mock drill
Citizens might face temporary blackouts and traffic diversions during the mock drill. Authorities might carry out evacuation exercises or public announcements.
Police and paramilitary forces might simulate a war-like emergency in some places.
Camouflaging important plants and facilities will also be covered during the trial.
This entails taking precautions to protect important locations from enemy fire, such as airfields, refineries, and railroad yards.
The practice will also assess the preparation of rescue teams and firefighters, as well as evacuation procedures.
Participation and coordination
Civil defense mock drill: A nationwide exercise
The civil defense mock drills on May 7 will be conducted in all officially notified Civil Defense districts, in coordination with state and district authorities.
Civil Defense wardens, Home Guards, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme volunteers, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan members, and school and college students will participate.
India last conducted such a trial in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani war.