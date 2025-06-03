What's the story

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is expected to deliver the first Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet from its Nashik facility by June-end, sources told India Today.

This comes after Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh recently expressed concern over delays in defense projects at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025.

The delivery was delayed due to supply chain issues with F404 engines from GE Aerospace of the United States, pushing the program over a year behind schedule.