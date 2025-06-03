After IAF chief's rap, HAL to deliver jet-fighter this month
What's the story
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is expected to deliver the first Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet from its Nashik facility by June-end, sources told India Today.
This comes after Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh recently expressed concern over delays in defense projects at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025.
The delivery was delayed due to supply chain issues with F404 engines from GE Aerospace of the United States, pushing the program over a year behind schedule.
Program setbacks
Tejas Mk-1A program faces significant delays
The Nashik line is HAL's third Tejas production facility, after two already existing lines in Bengaluru.
Each of HAL's production lines in Bengaluru and Nashik can produce up to eight aircraft annually, depending on engine availability.
The IAF had signed a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL in February 2021 for 83 Tejas Mk-1A fighters.
The first aircraft was originally scheduled to be delivered by March 31, 2024.
Criticism voiced
IAF chief criticizes HAL for project delays
Last week, IAF chief Singh earlier criticized HAL for the persistent delays in Tejas Mk-1A deliveries.
"The timeline is a big issue," he said.
"So, once a timeline is given, not a single project that I can think of has been completed on time. Why should we promise something that cannot be achieved? While signing the contract itself, sometimes we are sure that it is not going to come up, but we just sign the contract," he said.
Production acceleration
IAF urges HAL to expedite production and collaborate
The first Nashik-built Tejas Mk-1A will be handed over to the IAF after flight trials are completed.
The IAF has urged HAL to speed up production and expand private sector collaboration for critical components like fuselages.
The Air Force chief has emphasized the need for the timely induction of new technologies into the military, especially with rapidly changing warfare paradigms involving drones and AI-enabled platforms.