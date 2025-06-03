MP locals perform puja for new transformer for this reason
What's the story
In Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, residents of the Gandhi Nagar area have performed a unique ritual by praying for the longevity of their newly installed power transformer.
The unusual ceremony came against the backdrop of frequent power outages plaguing the locality.
The previous transformer, which had served them well for years, broke down suddenly a few days ago, plunging residents into an electricity crisis.
Community celebration
New transformer installation brings relief to residents
The sudden breakdown of the old transformer had left residents in dire straits, especially with soaring temperatures.
After they informed local MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha about their plight, the electricity department quickly installed a new transformer.
In gratitude for this swift action, locals celebrated its arrival with a community event. They performed a special puja for the transformer and distributed sweets among themselves as part of their celebration.
Future expectations
Residents express hope for new transformer's performance
The community's celebration was a precautionary measure, as they feared another breakdown could spell disaster in the sweltering summer heat.
One resident noted this was perhaps the first time prayers were offered for a transformer's longevity, saying, "Earlier, people prayed for the long lives of humans."
The residents hope their new transformer will function smoothly for years to come, just like its predecessor.