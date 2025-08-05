Mohammed Siraj averages 18.92 in India's SENA Test wins: Stats

Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role in India's stunning win over England in the final Test at The Oval . The right-arm pacer took a remarkable fifer that helped India defend 373 on Day 5. Owing to his exploits, England fell six runs short. Siraj, who finished the series with 23 wickets, has been on song in India's SENA Test wins. Here are his numbers.

Record Siraj shines in SENA nations According to Cricbuzz, Siraj remains the only player to play in each of India's SENA wins (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) in the current decade. India won three Tests in Australia (2020, 2021, and 2024), four in England (2021 and 2025), and two in South Africa (2021 and 2024). He has taken 51 wickets from nine such wins at 18.92 (4 fifers).

Information Siraj miles ahead of others Only one other Indian bowler took more than 30 wickets in these matches. Jasprit Bumrah follows Siraj on this list with 34 wickets at 15.88 (2 fifers). He starred in six of those wins.

SENA Second-most wickets for India in SENA Tests (since 2020) Overall, Siraj is one of only two Indian pacers to have taken more than 50 Test wickets in SENA countries since January 1, 2020. He has taken 91 wickets from 23 such games at an average of 31.04. Siraj is only behind Bumrah, who owns 110 wickets from 24 SENA Tests at an average of 21.27. Mohammed Shami trails Siraj with 40 wickets.

Career Second-most Test wickets for India in England Siraj's stellar performance helped him surpass legend Kapil Dev in terms of Test wickets among Indian bowlers in England. Siraj has raced to 46 wickets in England, from 11 Tests at an average of 33.21. Notably, Kapil took 43 Test wickets in the nation. Siraj is now only behind Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, who jointly hold the top spot, with 51 scalps.