'Bramayugam' sequel might or might not happen

Is 'Bramayugam 2' happening? Director reveals Mammootty starrer's future

Feb 20, 2024

What's the story Rahul Sadasivan's latest film, Bramayugam, featuring Mammootty, has been hailed as one of the best Indian horror films in the recent past. In a recent interview, Sadasivan clarified that the film doesn't fit into traditional horror genre classifications. Instead, he described it as a mystery thriller or psychological thriller with horror elements. Given the rave response, the director was asked about a potential sequel and he spilled beans regarding the same.

Sequel

'A sequel might or might not happen'

Although Sadasivan initially envisioned Bramayugam as a standalone film, he did not dismiss the idea of a sequel. While speaking to Kaumudy Movies, he stated, "I invested my whole energy in that film and that energy is over. The ending has been crafted in such a way that it's left to interpretation. A sequel might or might not happen." He also shared that he always imagined Bramayugam in black and white, believing it would pique the audience's curiosity.

Trivia

More about the movie

The horror thriller has emerged as a bang-on money spinner at the box office. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers, with Mammootty's performance being hailed by all. The veteran superstar is being lauded for experimenting with various kinds of films. The movie's cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari, among others. The movie is cranked by Shehnad Jalal.