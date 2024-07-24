Ajith Kumar adds ₹9cr Ferrari to his luxury car collection
The legendary actor Ajith Kumar, known for his adventurous spirit and luxurious lifestyle, has recently added a striking red Ferrari to his collection. The purchase took place in Dubai, where Kumar is currently filming his upcoming movie, Vidaa Muyarchi. The latest addition to his collection of high-end vehicles is estimated to be worth a staggering ₹9 crore. A fan page shared the superstar's picture posing with the red four-wheeler.
Kumar's passion for luxury cars and upcoming projects
Kumar's fondness for high-end cars is well-known among his fans. His collection boasts some of the most expensive brands, including Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, and Land Rover Discovery. In addition to his passion for luxury vehicles, Kumar has been creating a buzz with news about his upcoming film projects.
Kumar's current and future film endeavors
Kumar is currently immersed in the shooting of Vidaa Muyarchi in Dubai, which features notable actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra. Recent reports suggest that he will be collaborating with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for two new projects. These films, to be produced by Vijay Kirangadur, are expected to require over three years of commitment from Kumar. However, specific dates for these collaborations have not been confirmed yet.