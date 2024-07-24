In short Simplifying... In short Luxury car enthusiast and actor Ajith Kumar has added a ₹9cr Ferrari to his impressive collection, which already includes brands like Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, and Land Rover Discovery.

On the work front, Kumar is currently filming for 'Vidaa Muyarchi' in Dubai and is set to collaborate with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for two new projects, produced by Vijay Kirangadur, over the next three years. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ajith Kumar's new red Ferrari in Dubai

Ajith Kumar adds ₹9cr Ferrari to his luxury car collection

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:46 pm Jul 24, 202404:46 pm

What's the story The legendary actor Ajith Kumar, known for his adventurous spirit and luxurious lifestyle, has recently added a striking red Ferrari to his collection. The purchase took place in Dubai, where Kumar is currently filming his upcoming movie, Vidaa Muyarchi. The latest addition to his collection of high-end vehicles is estimated to be worth a staggering ₹9 crore. A fan page shared the superstar's picture posing with the red four-wheeler.

Car enthusiast

Kumar's passion for luxury cars and upcoming projects

Kumar's fondness for high-end cars is well-known among his fans. His collection boasts some of the most expensive brands, including Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, and Land Rover Discovery. In addition to his passion for luxury vehicles, Kumar has been creating a buzz with news about his upcoming film projects.

Upcoming projects

Kumar's current and future film endeavors

Kumar is currently immersed in the shooting of Vidaa Muyarchi in Dubai, which features notable actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra. Recent reports suggest that he will be collaborating with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for two new projects. These films, to be produced by Vijay Kirangadur, are expected to require over three years of commitment from Kumar. However, specific dates for these collaborations have not been confirmed yet.