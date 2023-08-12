Asian Champions Trophy: India beat Malaysia to win fourth title

Asian Champions Trophy: India beat Malaysia to win fourth title

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 12, 2023 | 10:39 pm 2 min read

India win their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

India edged out Malaysia 4-3 in a thrilling finale of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, August 12. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side played sublime hockey from start to finish to win their fourth crown and were totally unscathed throughout the tournament. Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet, Gurjant Singh and Akashdeep Singh found the net for the hosts.

How did the match pan out?

Jugraj handed India the lead in the ninth minute through a penalty corner. But goals from Abu Kamal Azrai and Razie Rahim in the 15th and the 18th minute saw Malaysia snatch the lead. Aminuddin Muhamad added the third for them. India retaliated in the 45th minute as Harmanpreet netted from a penalty corner. Moments later, Gurjant made it 3-3. Akashdeep scored the winner.

A look at India's journey to the trophy

India started with a dominant 7-2 win over China followed by a 1-1 draw against Japan, their only draw in the tournament. They then retaliated with a 5-0 win over Malaysia. Craig Fulton's men eked out a 3-2 win over Korea to storm into the semi-finals. They thumped Pakistan 4-0 in the last group-stage game. In the semis, they defeated Japan 5-0.

India win their fourth ACT crown

India have won the men's Asian Champions Trophy four times, more than any other team. They bagged the inaugural title in 2011 beating Pakistan in the finals. India won the ACT again in 2016 defeating Pakistan again in the title clash. In 2018, India and Pakistan were declared joint winners. With this win, India steered clear of Pakistan (3) with four titles.

Harmanpreet Singh finishes as the top goal-scorer

India's skipper Harmanpreet had a great outing in the six-nation tournament. The 27-year-old penalty corner specialist finished with nine goals in the tournament and all of them were from penalty corners.

Japan beat Korea 5-3 to secure the bronze medal

Japan retaliated after their humbling defeat in the semi-finals with a 5-3 win over Korea in the bronze medal match. It was a rematch of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy final but Japan redeemed themselves with a win. Ooka Ryoma, Kato Ryosei, Fukuda Kentaro, Yamada Shota and Nagayoshi Ken scored for Japan. All of them were field goals apart from Ken's penalty stroke.

