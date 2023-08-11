Asian Champions Trophy: India humble Japan 5-0, reach fifth final

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 11, 2023 | 10:47 pm 2 min read

India are eyeing their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

India sealed their position in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy final with a dominant 5-0 win over Japan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on August 11. India's five different goalscorers on the night were Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit, and Karthi Selvam. India have booked their fifth final in the tournament, having won three and losing once so far.

How did the match pan out?

It was a cagey start and only in the 19th minute, Akashdeep opened the scoring by latching onto a deflection from Hardik Singh's effort. Four minutes later, Harmanpreet doubled the lead through a penalty corner. Mandeep scored the third deflecting a superb strike from Manpreet Singh near the half-time whistle. Sumit made it 4-0 with a brilliant reverse scoop, while Karthi scored the last.

India continue their unbeaten run

India started their campaign with a dominant 7-2 win over China followed by a 1-1 draw against Japan, their only draw of the tournament. They retaliated with a 5-0 thrashing against Malaysia. But edged their way out in a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Korea. Craig Fulton's men demolished arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to storm into the semi-finals. Now they have had their revenge against Japan.

India eyeing their fourth Asian Champions Trophy

India are vying to win their fourth men's Asian Champions Trophy title. They were the winners of the inaugural edition in 2011, having beaten Pakistan with a penalty shoot-out. Pakistan avenged the loss in 2012 by winning the title. India won their second title in 2016 after defeating the same opposition. In 2018, India and Pakistan were declared the joint-winners of the tournament.

Malaysia won the other semi-final

India will face Malaysia again in the tournament but this time for the trophy. The Malaysians defeated Korea 6-2 in the other semi-final. Jazlan Najmi and Silverius Shello scored braces in their dominant win. Pakistan won the fifth-sixth place decider 6-1 against China.

First Indian goalkeeper to play 300 games

PR Sreejesh was felicitated ahead of the match on the occasion of his 300th game for India. He becomes the first Indian goalkeeper to achieve this milestone. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey was the one to honor him on the momentous occasion. Tirkey is the most capped Indian men's hockey player with 412 appearances. The only Indian to breach the 400-appearance mark.

