Indian hockey team strong contender for Olympic medal: Shivendra Singh

Shivendra Singh says it took him a week to settle into the new role of a coach

The Indian hockey team is currently one of the world's fittest and will be a top contender at the Tokyo Olympics, believes former center forward and current assistant coach Shivendra Singh. "Our focus is on the overall speed, sharpness, and agility of the team to ensure that they arrive in Tokyo in peak condition," Singh said in a release issued by Hockey India.

Focus

I believe in the abilities of these players: Singh

"We are working on focused training drills for...players depending on their positions. The strikers are working exclusively on what they have to do inside the 'D,'" Singh said. "I believe in the abilities of these players...they are one of the fittest teams in the world; if not the fittest. We are one of the contenders for an Olympic medal for sure," he added.

Role

Singh initially felt awkward as a coach

Singh further said it took him some time to adjust to the new role of a coach but he is relishing the responsibility now. "I felt awkward initially as a coach as I had been a player in the team for so long, but it only took me a week to settle into my new role," said the 38-year-old from Gwalior.

Credits

Coaching staff and players made me feel welcome: Singh

"The rest of the coaching staff and players made me feel welcome. I enjoy my work so much now that I feel like spending most of my time on the training ground itself," Singh said. Singh, who's involved in analyzing and assessing the team's data from training and matches, credited the role of Chief Coach Graham Reid in his personal development as a coach.

Approach

Reid makes sure no member feels left out: Singh

"Graham has a very calm personality and he always adopts a team-first approach in his coaching. He involves the whole coaching staff and has the quality of maintaining togetherness in the group," said the former Indian forward. "He makes sure no member feels left out as he never hesitates to ask his staff for inputs that will help the team get better," Singh added.