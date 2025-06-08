What's the story

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to tweak its national team structure, with Salman Ali Agha poised to take over as the all-format captain.

As per a PTI report, he is expected to replace Shan Masood as Pakistan's Test skipper.

Apart from this, the PCB also plans to announce an "observatory" committee following the Eid holidays.

The panel will monitor cricket developments and make recommendations to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.