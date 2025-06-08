Will Salman Ali Agha become Pakistan's all-format captain? Details here
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to tweak its national team structure, with Salman Ali Agha poised to take over as the all-format captain.
As per a PTI report, he is expected to replace Shan Masood as Pakistan's Test skipper.
Apart from this, the PCB also plans to announce an "observatory" committee following the Eid holidays.
The panel will monitor cricket developments and make recommendations to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
Committee composition
Reshaping of national selection committee
As per reports, Pakistan's former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and ex-pacer Sikander Bakht have been invited to Lahore for a meeting reagrding the observatory committee.
The PCB chairman is also considering reshaping the national selection committee, either by changing its current members or forming a new one focused on identifying talent from domestic and age-group cricket.
Leadership shift
Agha likely to replace Masood as Test captain
There are also plans to give more responsibilities to Salman Ali Agha, the current T20I captain.
As mentioned, the PCB is considering replacing Masood as the Test skipper when it announces a new head coach for the red-ball format.
This comes ahead of Pakistan's upcoming Test series against South Africa, their first in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Information
What about Pakistan's T20I and ODI skippers?
In March this year, Salman Ali Agha took over as Pakistan's new T20I captain. Agha succeeded Mohammad Rizwan, who captained Pakistan in four T20Is. However, Rizwan continues to lead Pakistan in ODI cricket.