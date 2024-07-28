In short Simplifying... In short England's Mark Wood delivered a stellar performance against West Indies, claiming five wickets and leading England to victory.

Wood's fast and reverse-swing bowling, coupled with his experience, resulted in West Indies folding for 175.

This marks Wood's fifth five-wicket haul, bringing his total to 117 scalps in 36 matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for England (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England's Mark Wood floors West Indies with 5/40: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:30 pm Jul 28, 202410:30 pm

What's the story Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for England in West Indies' 2nd innings, claiming figures worth 5/40 at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the third and final Test match. WI resumed Day 3 on 32/3 before being bowled out for 175. England (87/0) completed a 10-wicket win thereafter in a chase of 82. Wood's brilliance helped England win the series 3-0. Here's more.

Bowling

Wood wins MoM award for his performance

Wood was adjudged the Man of the Match for his superb performance. West Indies were 146/5 with Wood yet to take a wicket. However, he finished with a bang, claiming the final five wickets as WI folded for 175. He picked the wickets of Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kavem Hodge, Jayden Seales and Shamar Jospeh.

Information

An outstanding display from Wood

It was a fiery spell of fast and reverse-swing bowling from Wood, who bowled short balls before getting wickets by bowling full and straight. He brought his experience into play and defied West Indies.

Bowling

Wood demolishes WI with a fifer

Wood claimed 5/40 from 14 overs in WI's second innings. He bowled one maiden. Wood had managed 2/52 from 16 overs in the first innings to finish with seven wickets in total. In 36 matches, Wood now owns 117 scalps at 30.37. He took his fifth five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, Wood owns 18 scalps versus West Indies at 23.77 (2 fifers).

Information

England hammer WI in Birmingham

England hammered WI in Birmingham. West Indies scored 282 in their first innings. England, who were 54/5 at one stage, managed 376. WI faltered by scoring 175. England aced the chase, winning by 10 scalps.