In short Simplifying... In short Thiruvengadam, a suspect in the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP chief Armstrong, was killed in a police encounter during a weapon recovery operation.

Armstrong's murder has caused political unrest in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties blaming the current government for law and order failures.

Armstrong, a lawyer and prominent Dalit leader, had a history of criminal involvement but had turned his life around to become a significant political figure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Suspect in BSP leader's murder killed

Suspect in Tamil Nadu BSP chief's murder killed in encounter

By Chanshimla Varah 11:45 am Jul 14, 202411:45 am

What's the story An accused in the murder of K Armstrong, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Tamil Nadu chief, was killed during a police encounter on Saturday night near Madhavaram in Chennai. Thiruvengadam, who has a criminal record, reportedly followed Armstrong for several days ahead of the murder, keeping a close eye on his activities. The Dalit leader was attacked and killed by six unidentified individuals near his residence on July 5. At least 11 suspects have been arrested so far.

Encounter details

Encounter details: Thiruvengadam's death and previous accusations

According to the police, Thiruvengadam was taken to the spot to recover weapons used in Armstrong's murder when he fired at police officials with the recovered gun. In the retaliatory firing, Thiruvengadam was injured and later declared dead at the hospital. Notably, Thiruvengadam was also one of the accused in the 2015 murder of Thennarasu alias Thenna, Tiruvallur district president of BSP.

Arrests made

Investigation progresses in Armstrong's murder case

Armstrong's murder sparked a political uproar in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties blaming the MK Stalin-led government for failing to maintain law and order. BSP leader Mayawati has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder, stating that those arrested are not the real culprits. State CM Stalin also visited Armstrong's family, assuring them that those responsible would be brought to justice. He expressed his condolences and sympathies to Armstrong's wife and other family members

Profession

Armstrong was an advocate by profession

Armstrong, an advocate by profession, began his political career as a corporation councillor in 2006 before becoming president of the BSP's Tamil Nadu unit the following year. He had a tumultuous life growing up, with authorities claiming he was involved in eight criminal cases previously. "His history sheet was closed a decade ago. In his early political career, Armstrong gained prominence by organizing rallies for...Mayawati in Chennai and serving as a known Dalit leader in the city," an officer said.