Fascinating facts about 'Westworld's mysterious hosts

As we all know, the world of Westworld is rife with intricacies and hidden secrets that even some of the most die-hard fans might have missed out on. The hosts, the key element of the story, are not just robots; they are complex creations with their layers of mystery. Here, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about these characters.

Code secrets Hosts' unique programming language The hosts in Westworld work on a unique programming language developed just for them. The language ensures complex interactions and decision-making processes closely resembling human behavior. Unlike regular programming languages, this one features elements of artificial intelligence to make hosts learn from their experiences in the park.

Memory glitches Memory wiping isn't always complete While it's generally thought that hosts have their memories wiped after every narrative loop, it's not always perfect. Some residual memories stick around, resulting in glitches or unexpected behavior in certain hosts. Sometimes, these memory fragments can even trigger a host's awakening or take them down paths not intended by their creators.

Secret histories Hosts have hidden backstories Each host in Westworld comes with a detailed backstory created by the park's narrative team. However, many of these histories also have hidden elements unknown even to other characters within the show. These secret backstories often serve as Easter eggs for attentive viewers and can give deeper context for a host's actions and motivations.

Sensory perception Hosts can experience pain differently In Westworld, hosts are programmed to feel pain differently than we humans do. Their sensory perception system is so finely tuned that they can react realistically to pain stimuli without actually undergoing real physical pain. This not only makes interactions in the park more realistic but also maintains the core safety protocols. It ensures hosts can convincingly act in pain but stay unharmed and functional.