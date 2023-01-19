Technology

Boston Dynamics showcases robot Atlas's new skills and acrobatic moves

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 19, 2023, 07:03 pm 3 min read

The Atlas robot has acquired a new skill set that can be useful for on-site tasks (Photo credit: Boston Dynamics)

Atlas, the human-like robot developed by Boston Dynamics, is once again grabbing headlines. This time, the bipedal robot has wowed us by performing not-so-easy tasks with astonishing ease and speed. In a video released by the company, Atlas can be seen running, climbing, jumping, and fetching and carrying tools in order to assist a person at the top of a multi-story scaffold.

Why does this story matter?

The Atlas robot has left people speechless with its dance moves and has even navigated its way through a complex parkour course.

Now the robot has acquired a whole new skill set, one that can in the future be useful for performing arduous on-site tasks.

While the robot appears to glide through the task, it's evident that intensive work went into putting this together.

The robot can now recognize and interact with objects

Atlas is seen interacting with objects in the video and ultimately achieves delivering the tool kit to the respective person. "Atlas grasps, carries, and tosses the tool bag, climbs stairs, jumps between levels, and pushes a large wooden block out of its way before dismounting with an inverted 540-degree flip that project engineers have dubbed the "Sick Trick," said the company on its blog.

Check out the Atlas robot's new skillset

The robot makes a 180-degree turn while holding the plank

According to the company, one of the most impressive things about the whole act was the way Atlas manipulated the long wooden plank. As opposed to being careful while turning around, the robot makes a complete 180-degree spin while holding the plank, which means that the robot's control system had to be wary of the plank's momentum to avoid it from tipping over.

'The control software needed big updates'

"Parkour and dancing were interesting examples of pretty extreme locomotion, and now we're trying to build upon that research to also do meaningful manipulation," said Benjamin Stephens, Atlas controls lead. It's important that Atlas "can perform these tasks with a certain amount of human speed. People are very good at these tasks, so that has required some pretty big upgrades to the control software."

Atlas had to maintain its balance while performing the tasks

The part where Atlas shoves the wooden box from the platform before jumping on it was also not easy, explains the company. The robot would have had to initiate just enough force on the wooden block to make it fall, without losing its balance. Coming to the robot's backflip towards the end of the video, that was decidedly complicated even if it was smooth.

It could take a while before robots perform real-world tasks

The team reveals that during testing, Atlas kept getting tangled in its limbs as it tucked its arms and legs for the flip. Engineers then had to troubleshoot and improve the control system so that the robot could pick strategies that would eliminate self-collisions. There is still a long way to go before robots can take up real-world tasks, said Stephens.