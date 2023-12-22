India tests AI for weather forecasting amid increasing floods, droughts

By Sanjana Shankar

Experts stress the importance of better data to fully harness the potential of AI

India is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to improve climate models and enhance weather forecasting as the nation grapples with increased extreme weather events including torrential rains, floods, and droughts. Nearly 3,000 people have been killed by extreme weather events in 2023, per the Centre for Science and Environment. Weather agencies worldwide are concentrating on AI to reduce costs and boost speed, which Britain's Met Office says could "revolutionize" weather forecasting.

IMD is working on AI-based climate models

K.S. Hosalikar, head of climate research and services at India Meteorological Department (IMD), told Reuters that the department expects the AI-based climate models and advisories that it is developing to help improve forecasts.

AI to replace supercomputers at IMD

Currently, IMD relies on mathematical models and supercomputers for weather forecasts. However, by integrating AI and expanding the observation network, the department aims to produce higher-quality forecast data at a lower cost. Saurabh Rathore, an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, explains, "An AI model doesn't require the high cost involved in running a supercomputer - you can even run it out of a good quality desktop."

Government sets up center to test AI integration

The Indian government has expressed its intention to incorporate AI into traditional weather and climate forecasting models. A center has been established to explore this concept through workshops and conferences. Nevertheless, experts stress the importance of better data to fully harness the potential of AI. Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, states, "Without having high-resolution data in space and time, no AI model for location-specific magnification of existing model forecasts is feasible."