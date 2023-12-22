OPPO A59 5G, with 5,000mAh battery, debuts at Rs. 15,000

By Sanjana Shankar 03:31 pm Dec 22, 2023

The handset boots Android 13

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched the A59 5G smartphone in India. The device costs Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will be available for purchase starting December 25 and comes in Silk Gold and Starry Black color options. As for the highlights, the handset offers a 90Hz display, a 13MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.

Display and design features

The A59 5G showcases a 'silk-textured' design, a flat frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It features a 6.56-inch HD+(720x1612pixels) LCD with a waterdrop notch, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 720 nits. It gets an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.12mm thick and weighs around 187g. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro-SD card slot, and a Type-C port.

Performance and camera specifications

OPPO A59 boasts a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, there's an 8MP snapper. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, the handset runs on Android 13-based ColorOS. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It ships with "All-Day Charging Protection" technology that uses AI to adapt to users' charging habits. It pauses charging at 80% and resumes when needed to prevent battery degradation.

Availability and launch offers

The A59 5G will be up for grabs from December 25 via OPPO's online store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and select retail outlets. Introductory offers include up to Rs. 1,500 off with select bank cards. Users can win gifts upon purchasing the smartphone as part of the My OPPO Exclusive program.