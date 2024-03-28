Next Article

Sara Poyzer's agency has also reacted negatively to the AI replacement

AI replaces 'Mamma Mia!' star in BBC production

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:18 pm Mar 28, 202406:18 pm

What's the story The entertainment industry's growing dependence on artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked controversy in the UK this week. The uproar was ignited by the replacement of Sara Poyzer, a seasoned star of the Mamma Mia! musical, with AI in a BBC production. Poyzer, renowned for her role as Donna Sheridan, revealed an email from an undisclosed production company announcing her replacement by an AI-generated voice.

Email details

What did the email read?

Poyzer was quick to take the matter to social media, highlighting the issue of being replaced by AI. The screenshot, shared by Poyzer on her handle along with "sobering" as a caption, read: "Sorry for the delay - we have had the approval from the BBC to use the AI-generated voice so we won't need Sara anymore."

Backlash begins

Industry figures reacted to AI replacement

Poyzer tagged both the United Kingdom's public service broadcaster and labor union Equity in her post. Her post sparked reactions from several industry figures, including Game of Thrones﻿ actor Miltos Yerolemou, who urged British actors and creatives to resist this trend. Poyzer did not disclose further details about the project or its nature - whether it was audio or visual.

Industry threat

Voiceover agency expressed concern over AI use

Voice Squad, Poyzer's voiceover agency, expressed its dismay at the development. In a statement to the Daily Mail, the firm voiced concerns about AI's potential threat to the industry. The agency stated, "We were very disappointed to receive the production company's response...As a voiceover agency, we feel that AI is a danger to the whole industry - removing work from artists who have trained for three years at drama school and spent many years honing their craft."

Policy shift

BBC's stance on AI use in productions

In 2022, Equity launched a campaign called Stop AI Stealing the Show, which received support from the BBC. This week, the BBC announced it would cease using AI to promote Doctor Who following viewer complaints. BBC Director General Tim Davie stated that while they would "proactively deploy" AI, it would be "on our terms," ensuring it supports rightsholders and maintains human creative control and the broadcaster's editorial standards.