OpenAI to soon release GPT-5, its next-generation AI model

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 07:30 pm Mar 20, 202407:30 pm

What's the story OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is gearing up to launch an advanced version of its AI model that may be called GPT-5. Insiders familiar with the company's operations suggest that this new model will be a significant improvement over its predecessor, GPT-4. The exact launch date remains uncertain and may be subject to change based on internal projections and safety testing results.

GPT-5 set to outshine its predecessor with notable upgrades

The forthcoming GPT-5 model is currently in the training phase and will undergo stringent safety tests before it's officially launched for public use. Early demonstrations of the new version have already impressed some enterprise clients, with one CEO describing it as "really good" and "materially better." The model also includes previously unseen features such as the ability to summon AI agents created by OpenAI for autonomous task execution.

OpenAI's autonomous AI agents won't require supervision

The upcoming GPT-5's autonomous AI agents will function similarly to specialized mini chatbots. They will boast an added feature of unsupervised operability, allowing you to automate certain tasks. However, additional details about these autonomous AI agents remain under wraps for now. This innovation underscores OpenAI's commitment to enhancing its flagship product ChatGPT and addressing performance issues encountered in earlier versions.