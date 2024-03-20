Next Article

By Pradnesh Naik 12:07 pm Mar 20, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Google is set to reveal the much-awaited Pixel 8a at the upcoming annual I/O developer conference in May. Ahead of its debut, several leaks hint at a 120Hz display for the new model, which is a first for any A-series Pixel smartphone. The device will also be powered by the same Tensor G3 chipset found in the flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Display technology

Enhanced display and design features of Pixel 8a

The screen of the Pixel 8a is expected to deliver an impressive peak HDR brightness of 1,400nits. The design aesthetics will closely resemble those of the Pixel 8. A more curved design is anticipated for improved grip comfort. The camera hardware on the forthcoming Pixel 8a will include a combination of a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Despite being positioned as an affordable model, the device will offer a range of AI-powered photography and videography features.

Storage options

Google Pixel 8a will be offered in two storage options

In a noteworthy development, the upcoming Pixel 8a will be accessible in more countries than its predecessor. Besides being available in the existing markets where the Pixel 7a is sold, 10 additional countries including Estonia and Finland. Moreover, the US-based tech giant plans to introduce a larger storage variant of 256GB for this new A-series model alongside the standard 128GB version.

Pricing

Google Pixel 8a pricing and launch date details

The Google Pixel 8a is slated to debut on May 14, with exclusive availability via Flipkart in India. Despite speculation about a price increase, it is anticipated that the Pixel 8a will not exceed Rs. 45,999. Given Google's recent move to manufacture its Pixel smartphones in India, there's a chance that the Pixel 8a might be priced lower than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a.