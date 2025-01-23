What's the story

Tech tycoon Elon Musk and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, are locked in a public spat over the newly announced Stargate artificial intelligence (AI) project.

The initiative, unveiled by President Donald Trump, is a collaborative effort between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank.

With an estimated investment value of up to $500 billion, it aims to build data centers and power generation facilities for AI development.