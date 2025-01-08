Is Elon Musk going mad? His biographer certainly thinks so
What's the story
Seth Abramson, a biographer of Elon Musk, has raised serious concerns over the tech billionaire's mental health and alleged substance abuse.
Abramson, a former attorney and professor, took to social media to voice his concerns.
He hinted that Musk's personal struggles could potentially be a major risk to the US owing to his immense influence in critical sectors.
Online tracking
Observations of Musk's online behavior
Abramson has been keeping a close watch on Musk's online behavior for the last two years.
"I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad," he wrote in a post on X. He further added that considering Musk's own admissions of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell.
Abramson also observed an uptick in troubling public behavior from Musk.
Potential dangers
Abramson warns of potential threats from Musk's actions
Abramson was concerned about Musk's enormous power in important industries and his impending position as an advisor to the US President.
He cautioned, "The combination of his unstable behavior and his escalating incitements to violence puts us all in danger."
Abramson called on the government to take decisive action, recommending steps like ending contracts with Musk and suing him over his controversial DOGE initiative.
Public response
Social media reacts to Abramson's concerns
Abramson's comments triggered a flurry of reactions on social media. While some users agreed with his perspective, others slammed Musk for overstepping his boundaries.
However, Musk's sister, Tosca Musk, dismissed Abramson's claims as being "wrong on so many levels."
The controversy comes amid Musk's growing interference in British politics and his ongoing feud with the Labour Party.