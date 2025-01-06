What's the story

Tech mogul Elon Musk has openly rescinded his support for Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform UK party.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk said, "The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn't have what it takes."

The statement follows a disagreement between the two over Tommy Robinson, a British extremist serving an 18-month sentence for contempt of court in a libel case involving a Syrian refugee.