'Your posts could get someone killed': TED chief to Musk
What's the story
Chris Anderson, the head of TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design), has penned an open letter to billionaire Elon Musk, expressing concern over the latter's recent social media posts on X (formerly Twitter).
In his letter, Anderson accused Musk of neglecting the "core tenets of journalism" and failing to adhere to the "fairness doctrine."
He warned that some of Musk's posts "could literally get someone killed."
Criticism voiced
Anderson criticizes Musk's approach to social media
Anderson emphasized Musk's tendency to criticize foreign governments and laud far-right personalities on X.
He implied that Musk's behavior is similar to "playground bullying" and cautioned it could tarnish Musk's reputation and businesses.
"It's crass and it's cruel, and it's therefore not nearly as effective as it could be," Anderson wrote in his letter.
Call for change
Anderson urges Musk to embrace 'fairness doctrine'
Anderson urged Musk to edit his posts thoughtfully to get the most user engagement on X.
He encouraged Musk to embrace the fairness doctrine and present a better image of X.
"For the love of humanity that you profess, I really urge you to embrace the fairness doctrine and showcase a better face of X," Anderson wrote in his letter.
Twitter Post
Anderson's open letter
With a certain amount of trepidation, I'm posting this open letter to @elonmusk, someone I have admired, but who, right now, is causing me concern. I know I'm not alone in thinking these thoughts. Please like or repost if you're willing... And Elon, if you're listening, please… pic.twitter.com/WGU9okIXJ3— Chris Anderson (@TEDchris) January 7, 2025