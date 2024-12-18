Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk and SpaceX are under federal investigation for allegedly not fully disclosing Musk's personal life and travel habits, including undisclosed meetings with foreign leaders.

This has led to the rejection of Musk's application for high-level security clearance due to potential security risks.

This has led to the rejection of Musk's application for high-level security clearance due to potential security risks.

The concerns extend beyond the US, with nine other countries raising security issues about Musk's handling of classified information.

The probes are related to foreign meetings

Elon Musk, SpaceX under federal scrutiny for undisclosed foreign meetings

By Mudit Dube 09:49 am Dec 18, 202409:49 am

What's the story Elon Musk and his aerospace company, SpaceX, are facing three separate federal reviews by different US military departments. The investigations were launched by the Defense Department's Office of Inspector General, the Air Force, and the Pentagon's Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. According to The New York Times, the probes stem from alleged non-compliance with reporting protocols for trips and meetings with foreign leaders.

Security concerns

Musk's security clearance request denied by Air Force

Reportedly, the Air Force rejected Musk's application for high-level security clearance over potential security risks. The decision was made amid concerns about his ability to handle classified information. Despite already having top-security clearance at SpaceX, granting him access to certain classified material such as details on the US' advanced military technology, there are concerns about his discretion when sharing information on his X account.

Information withholding

Allegations of non-disclosure by Musk and SpaceX

There are allegations that Musk and SpaceX have not fully disclosed certain aspects of his personal life and travel habits to the Defense Department, a requirement for his role. The New York Times reported that these allegations date back to 2021. Musk also allegedly didn't share his complete itinerary, including meetings with foreign leaders or reports on his personal and prescription drug use as part of his vetting process.

Global apprehensions

International concerns over Musk's handling of classified information

Concerns about Musk's handling of classified information go beyond the US. Nine other countries "including in Europe and the Middle East," have raised security concerns about Musk attending meetings with US defense officers over the past three years, according to The New York Times. These international apprehensions add another layer to the ongoing investigations into his alleged non-disclosure of information.