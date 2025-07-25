Dwayne Johnson's most legendary movie roles ranked
Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood today. Having had a career of over two decades, he has donned a plethora of roles, showcasing his versatility and charisma. Be it action-packed adventures or family-friendly comedies, Johnson's performances have left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Here are five iconic roles that define his journey from wrestling superstar to box office sensation.
'Fast & Furious' franchise: A game changer
Johnson was introduced to the Fast & Furious franchise in its fifth movie, Fast Five, as Luke Hobbs. The character introduced a whole new dynamic to the franchise, with high-octane action and unforgettable one-liners. The movie's success was crucial in reviving the franchise, raking in over $626 million globally. Johnson's Hobbs was so well-received that it birthed a spin-off movie, solidifying his action star status.
'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle': A family favorite
In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Johnson played Dr. Smolder Bravestone, an avatar in a video game world. The film was lauded for its humor and creativity, and appealed to kids and adults alike. It grossed over $962 million worldwide and proved Johnson's mettle to lead an ensemble cast, delivering comedic timing along with exciting adventure scenes.
'Moana': Voice behind Maui
Johnson lent his voice to Maui in Disney's animated hit Moana. The actor brought so much charm and humor to the demigod character that he became a favorite among fans of all ages. The film was not just a box office hit, but also received critical acclaim for its storytelling and music. Johnson's rendition of "You're Welcome" became especially popular among audiences.
'San Andreas': Disaster drama heroics
In San Andreas, Johnson played the role of Ray Gaines, a rescue pilot sailing through catastrophic earthquakes across California. The disaster drama emphasized his ability to shoulder emotionally driven narratives amid high-stakes scenarios filled with special effects-driven sequences that left viewers worldwide in awe. It grossed around $474 million worldwide at theaters.
'Central Intelligence': Comedy duo success
Teaming up with Kevin Hart for Central Intelligence, Johnson played Bob Stone—a CIA agent who bumps into an old high school friend played by Hart—to fight against espionage threats together. They served us laughs along the way with unexpected twists in this buddy-comedy genre flick. It garnered around $217 million worldwide, proving yet another side of the versatile actor he has been serving us all through his career so far!