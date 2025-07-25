Dwayne Johnson's most legendary movie roles ranked 

Dwayne Johnson , aka The Rock, has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood today. Having had a career of over two decades, he has donned a plethora of roles, showcasing his versatility and charisma. Be it action-packed adventures or family-friendly comedies, Johnson's performances have left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Here are five iconic roles that define his journey from wrestling superstar to box office sensation.

Drive 1 'Fast & Furious' franchise: A game changer Johnson was introduced to the Fast & Furious franchise in its fifth movie, Fast Five, as Luke Hobbs. The character introduced a whole new dynamic to the franchise, with high-octane action and unforgettable one-liners. The movie's success was crucial in reviving the franchise, raking in over $626 million globally. Johnson's Hobbs was so well-received that it birthed a spin-off movie, solidifying his action star status.

Adventure 1 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle': A family favorite In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Johnson played Dr. Smolder Bravestone, an avatar in a video game world. The film was lauded for its humor and creativity, and appealed to kids and adults alike. It grossed over $962 million worldwide and proved Johnson's mettle to lead an ensemble cast, delivering comedic timing along with exciting adventure scenes.

Animation 1 'Moana': Voice behind Maui Johnson lent his voice to Maui in Disney's animated hit Moana. The actor brought so much charm and humor to the demigod character that he became a favorite among fans of all ages. The film was not just a box office hit, but also received critical acclaim for its storytelling and music. Johnson's rendition of "You're Welcome" became especially popular among audiences.

Action 1 'San Andreas': Disaster drama heroics In San Andreas, Johnson played the role of Ray Gaines, a rescue pilot sailing through catastrophic earthquakes across California. The disaster drama emphasized his ability to shoulder emotionally driven narratives amid high-stakes scenarios filled with special effects-driven sequences that left viewers worldwide in awe. It grossed around $474 million worldwide at theaters.