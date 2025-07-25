Lupita Nyong'o's most unforgettable roles so far

With her versatile acting skills and powerful performances, Lupita Nyong'o has taken the film industry by storm. Her roles have not only highlighted her talent but also brought important stories to the fore. From historical dramas to thrilling adventures, Nyong'o's work continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Here are five of her most iconic roles that left a lasting impression on both critics and viewers alike.

Historical drama '12 Years a Slave' In 12 Years a Slave, Nyong'o played Patsey, an enslaved woman suffering unimaginable horrors. Her performance was both raw and riveting, winning her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The movie, based on Solomon Northup's memoir, depicted the brutal realities of slavery in America. Nyong'o's portrayal lent depth and humanity to Patsey's character, making it one of the most memorable performances in recent cinema history.

Superhero adventure 'Black Panther' In Marvel's Black Panther, Nyong'o was the skilled spy and warrior Nakia from Wakanda. Her character was critical to the plot as she balanced love for her country with personal beliefs of reaching out to the world. The film was a landmark in African representation, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies worldwide. Nyong'o's Nakia proved her mastery in blending action with emotion effortlessly.

Psychological thriller 'Us' Nyong'o took up double duty in Jordan Peele's thriller Us, essaying the roles of Adelaide Wilson and her doppelganger Red. From distinct characterizations to keeping the tension alive, this was no easy task. Her ability to slip between these two complex characters showed her range as an actor and added immensely to the movie's nail-biting atmosphere.

Inspirational biopic 'Queen of Katwe' In Queen of Katwe, Nyong'o played Harriet Mutesi, mother to chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi from Uganda's slums. She rises against all odds through chess competitions worldwide despite financial struggles at home. The film is based on true events, showcasing resilience amidst adversity. Nyong'o delivered a heartfelt performance, capturing the essence of motherhood, determination, and love for family values.