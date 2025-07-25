5 iconic roles that define Jeff Bridges's brilliant career

Acclaimed actor Jeff Bridges has given some of the most memorable performances in the history of cinema. Known for his versatility and depth, Bridges has played a variety of characters that left a mark on audiences' minds. From dramatic roles to light-hearted characters, his decades-long work shows his mastery of various genres. Here are five roles that define Jeff Bridges' illustrious career.

Breakthrough role 'The Last Picture Show' In The Last Picture Show, Bridges played Duane Jackson, one of his earliest major roles. The 1971 movie was a turning point for Bridges. It demonstrated how effortlessly he could play complex emotions with restraint. He was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. This opened doors for him in Hollywood.

Sci-fi success 'Starman' In 1984's Starman, Bridges took on the role of an alien in human form. The sci-fi film gave him a chance to delve into a character who was otherworldly, yet deeply human. Critics and audiences loved his performance, and it earned him another Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Cult classic character 'The Big Lebowski' Bridges is probably most famous for playing Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski in the cult classic The Big Lebowski. Released in 1998, the comedy became legendary, thanks in large part to Bridges's laid-back yet charming performance. The "The Dude" character stands as one of the most adored characters in pop culture history.

Award-winning performance 'Crazy Heart' In Crazy Heart, Bridges took on the character of Bad Blake, a down-and-out country musician on the road to redemption. The role brought him widespread acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Actor. His portrayal was lauded for its authenticity and emotional depth, cementing his position as one of Hollywood's finest actors.