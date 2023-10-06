Asian Games, India men's hockey team bags gold medal: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Asian Games, India men's hockey team bags gold medal: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:24 pm Oct 06, 202306:24 pm

India humbled Japan 5-1 in the men's hockey final to win the gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou

India humbled Japan 5-1 in the men's hockey final to win the gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday. Also, the men's team managed to secure a direct quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Indian men's hockey team has been on a ride of late, winning the bronze at the 2020 Olympics and silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

2/4

Fourth Asian Games gold for the men's team

India men's hockey team has now sealed 16 medals at the prestigious Asian Games. Notably, India have won four gold medals (1966, 1998, and 2014), besides nine silver, and three bronze. India won all their seven matches in this year's Asian Games. For the first time in 41 years, India hold an Olympic, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games hockey medal at the same time.

3/4

Paris Olympics quota booked as India equal South Korea's record

India also secured a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Only the gold medal winners in men's and women's hockey at the Asian Games are assured of the Olympic berth. Besides, India have become the joint second-most successful men's team in hockey (Asian Games) as they have tied South Korea's tally of four gold medals.

4/4

India humble Japan 5-1 in Asian Games final

It remained 0-0 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Manpreet Singh made sure India took the lead via a field goal. Post-half-time, Manpreet handed India a 2-0 lead with the third penalty corner. Amit Rohidas soon struck a goal before India took a 4-0 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Japan pulled one back before Harmanpreet scored.