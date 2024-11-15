Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian government has reinstated the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six volatile areas of Manipur until 2025, following continued ethnic violence and recent civilian attacks.

This marks the first expansion of AFSPA under the Modi government, a law that grants armed forces special powers, including immunity from prosecution, to maintain order.

The decision comes after the deployment of additional paramilitary units to the region.

AFSPA reimposed in 6 'disturbed' areas of Manipur, situation 'volatile'

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:57 pm Nov 15, 202403:57 pm

What's the story The Indian government has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared the areas "disturbed" owing to a "volatile" situation and active involvement of insurgent groups in violence. The areas include Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Moirang in Bishnupur, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Jiribam.

Security measures

AFSPA reinstatement aims to control armed groups

The MHA's notification noted that ethnic violence continued unabated and intermittent firing was reported in fringe areas like Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Imphal East-Kangpokpi-Imphal West, and Jiribam districts. The reimposition of AFSPA will allow well-coordinated operations by security forces to maintain order. The move comes after the deployment of 20 more paramilitary units, around 2,500 personnel, to Manipur.

Act overview

AFSPA's special powers and history in Manipur

The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel special powers to maintain order in disturbed areas. It enables them to conduct searches, arrests, and use lethal force without warrants while providing immunity from prosecution. The Act has been in force in Manipur since the early eighties but was partially lifted from certain areas between April 2022 and April 2023.

Policy shift

AFSPA expansion marks a 1st for Modi government

Notably, this is the first instance during the Modi government's tenure that AFSPA coverage within a state has been expanded. Earlier, the area under AFSPA had been shrinking over the past decade. An officer said that despite recurrent ethnic violence since May last year claiming around 230 lives, a detailed assessment regarding AFSPA applicability was delayed as security agencies were focused on restoring peace.

Duration

AFSPA reinstatement to remain effective until 2025

The reimposition of AFSPA will remain in force till March 31, 2025. The move is considered essential to enable coordinated operations by security forces and tackle the continuing unrest in violence-prone areas of Manipur. The decision comes after fresh civilian attacks and renewed clashes between security forces and militants, underscoring the continuing unrest in Manipur where ethnic violence has claimed over 230 lives in the last 18 months.