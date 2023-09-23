'Seriously?' asks Michael Caine on need for intimacy coordinators

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 23, 2023 | 10:23 pm 2 min read

Michael Caine will be next seen in 'The Great Escaper'

Filmmakers across the world have been hiring intimacy coordinators for some time now while shooting intimate scenes between actors. But now, veteran actor Michael Caine has questioned the need for them on film and television sets. The 90 year-old-actor, in an interview with Daily Mail, has said the concept of having intimacy coordinators for filming such scenes is a thing of recent times.

Why does this story matter?

Caine has acted in more than 170 films in a career spanning over seven decades. He is best known for films like the Batman trilogy, Interstellar, Miss Congeniality, and The Prestige, among others, essaying characters such as Alfred Pennyworth, Professor John Brand, Victor Melling, and John Cutter, respectively. The British actor has received many accolades in his career, including two prestigious Academy Awards.

'What are they?' Caine on intimacy coordinators

In the aforementioned interview, Caine was asked about his thoughts on having intimacy coordinators. To this, he replied, "Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my day. Thank God I'm 90 and don't play lovers anymore, is all I can say." "In my day, you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It's all changed."

Actor recently hinted at his last film

Caine will be next seen in the upcoming movie The Great Escaper on October 6. However, he recently hinted the film might be the last of his career. The Great Escaper is a biographical movie on war veteran Bernard Jordan. It is based on how he left his nursing home without informing his wife or caretakers to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations.

