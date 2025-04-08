What's the story

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has bid adieu to the popular singing reality show Indian Idol after six successful seasons.

The finale of Indian Idol 15, which aired on Sunday, was Dadlani's last appearance as a judge on the show.

In an Instagram post, Dadlani shared that he's stepping away to focus on music and concerts, adding that he can't stay stuck in Mumbai for six months each year

The post was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video with Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.