Vishal Dadlani bids farewell to 'Indian Idol' after six seasons
What's the story
Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has bid adieu to the popular singing reality show Indian Idol after six successful seasons.
The finale of Indian Idol 15, which aired on Sunday, was Dadlani's last appearance as a judge on the show.
In an Instagram post, Dadlani shared that he's stepping away to focus on music and concerts, adding that he can't stay stuck in Mumbai for six months each year
The post was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video with Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.
Emotional goodbye
Dadlani's heartfelt farewell to 'Indian Idol'
In his farewell post, Dadlani thanked his co-judges, host Aditya Narayan, and the entire production team.
"That's all from me, folks! Six straight seasons later, tonight is my last episode as a judge on Indian Idol. I hope the show will miss me as much as I'll miss it," he wrote.
"Time to get back to making music, playing concerts, and almost never putting on make-up! It's #VishalAndSheykhar season!! Jai ho!"
Emotional reactions
'Indian Idol' host and co-judges reacted to Dadlani's exit
Narayan replied to Dadlani's post: "The end of an era. Indian Idol will never be the same without you, big brother. Grateful for all the great times together."
Badshah was also saddened with just a simple yet poignant, "Jaane nahi, denge tumhe (We won't let you go)."
Another celebrity, Hazel Keech, said the audio made the post more emotional and added that her mom would miss seeing him on TV.
New champion
'Indian Idol' Season 15 concluded with a new champion
Meanwhile, Indian Idol 15 ended with 24-year-old Manasi Ghosh from Kolkata winning the show. She won the coveted trophy, ₹25 lakh cash, and a car, defeating Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar.
Dadlani was a judge on Indian Idol from Season 10 to Season 15. He was also a judge on Indian Idol Junior Seasons 1 and 2.
Twitter Post
The winner of 'Indian Idol 15'
Let's hear it from our winner ❤@shreyaghoshal@VishalDadlani@Its_Badshah@fremantle_india#SonyTV #IndianIdol15pic.twitter.com/7ORf6Hmxv2— sonytv (@SonyTV) April 6, 2025