The company has been called out for its "unprofessional" and "unethical" behavior, with complaints of delayed payments despite promises of clearance within 45-60 working days.

Amidst the controversy, Pooja Entertainment has yet to respond to the allegations.

Pooja Entertainment's crew members speak out against unpaid salaries

Jackky Bhagnani-Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment faces multiple accusations of non-payment

By Isha Sharma 02:25 pm Jun 22, 202402:25 pm

What's the story Crew members of Pooja Entertainment, a production house owned by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani, have publicly voiced their grievances over unpaid salaries on social media. They are urging for the company to be "blacklisted" and "banned," alleging that despite promises of payment within 45-60 working days post-work completion, they have yet to receive their dues. One crew member, Ruchita Kamble, took to Instagram to detail her team's struggles, with several film professionals supporting her in the comments.

Unpaid wages

Crew members detail struggles, call out unprofessional behavior

Kamble criticized Pooja Entertainment's "unprofessional" and "unethical" behavior in her post. She wrote, "Being dodged from one person to another just to ask for our own money which was promised to be cleared within 45-60 working days post completion which in itself is also unprofessional but the crew graciously agreed as we r a bunch driven by a passion for filmmaking." "But to exploit this passion to such an extent should not be acceptable."

Silence maintained

Pooja Entertainment yet to respond to accusations

Despite the growing controversy, Pooja Entertainment has not yet issued a response to the allegations. The production house has backed several successful projects including Coolie No.1, Biwi No.1, Rangrezz, Shaadi No.1, and Jawaani Jaaneman. Their most recent film was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Mounted on a massive budget, it could not do well at the box office.