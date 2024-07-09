In brief Simplifying... In brief Nine people have been arrested following a deadly stampede at a religious event in Hathras, India, including the main organizer, Devprakash Madhukar.

The incident occurred when followers rushed to collect 'holy dust' from the car of the event leader, Narayan Sakar Hari, causing chaos and resulting in attendees being trampled or run over.

Investigations are ongoing, with both a Special Investigation Team and a judicial panel led by a retired judge probing the incident. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SIT has been formed to probe into the stampede that took place during a Bhole Baba satsang

SIT submits report on Hathras stampede: What does it say

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:25 am Jul 09, 202410:25 am

What's the story A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified overcrowding as the primary cause of the fatal stampede at a "satsang" in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in its report to the Yogi Adityanath government. The report has been submitted to the state Home Department, and Chief Minister Adityanath is expected to review it on Tuesday. While further details are awaited, some reports suggest the SIT indicated that the self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari and his aides could have prevented the tragedy.

Arrests made

Nine arrested, main 'Satsang' leader on the run

Nine people, including the main event organizer Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede which killed 121 people. However, Hari, also known as "Bhole Baba," who led the "satsang," has not been named in the FIR and is currently evading authorities. His lawyer stated that Hari is ready to cooperate with investigators and suggested a conspiracy involving unidentified men spraying poison at the event.

Incident details

Stampede triggered by rush to collect 'holy dust'

According to senior police officer a conspiracy angle has not been ruled out, despite evidence suggesting the organizers' culpability. Reports indicate that the stampede began when Hari was leaving and his followers rushed to collect dust stirred up by his car's tyres. The ensuing chaos led to some attendees being trampled, while others fled toward an open field, slipped and were run over.

Additional probe

Judicial panel investigates Hathras stampede

Alongside the SIT investigation, a judicial panel led by retired high court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava is also probing the stampede. The panel has invited local residents and witnesses to provide any evidence related to the incident. It has interacted with locals, officials, and witnesses of the tragedy in Hathras and visited the stampede site near Phulrai village along National Highway 91.