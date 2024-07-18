In short Simplifying... In short The German Navy is modernizing its four F123 frigates, replacing the outdated 8-inch floppy disks with an onboard emulation system.

The Swedish company Saab has been contracted for this task, which includes integrating new naval radars and fire control capabilities.

The upgrade, set to begin in October, is expected to be completed by 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

German Navy to finally phase out floppy disks on warships

What's the story The German Navy is currently modernizing its Brandenburg-class F123 frigates, a process that includes discontinuing the use of 8-inch floppy disks on the warships. These outdated storage devices are presently employed for the onboard data acquisition (DAQ) systems of the frigates, as reported by Tom's Hardware. Journalist Thomas Wiegold noted on his defense and security policy blog, Augen geradeaus!, that these DAQs are essential for controlling frigate operations such as power generation because "the operating parameters have to be recorded."

Frigate details

F123 frigates' specialization and commissioning timeline

The F123 frigates, commissioned between October 1994 and December 1996, are specialized in anti-submarine warfare and air defense. Despite the availability of modern alternatives for years, the German Navy has continued to use 8-inch floppies due to their reliability in established systems, as noted by German IT news outlet Heise. The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) is now taking steps toward modernization.

Upgrade strategy

Modernization plan: Emulation system to replace floppy disks

On June 21, the BAAINBw published a tender for service to modernize the German Navy's four F123 frigates. The government plans to develop and integrate an onboard emulation system, replacing the outdated floppy disks. This approach contrasts with that of the US Air Force, which replaced its 8-inch floppies with solid-state drives (SSDs) in 2019. Besides the US, Japan recently stopped using floppy disks in governmental systems. The Swedish company Saab has been contracted by BAAINBw for new updates.

Contract details

Saab contracted for naval radars and fire control integration

In July 2021, Saab announced a contract win to "deliver and integrate new naval radars and fire control directors for and in the German Navy's" F123 frigates. The contract, worth approximately 4.6 billion SEK (about $437 million), involves a new combat management system to completely overhaul the current system. This will allow low-risk integration of new naval radars and fire control capabilities. The replacement of floppy disks is set to begin on October 1 and conclude by July 31, 2025.

Service continuation

F123 frigates to remain in service until F126s availability

The F123 frigates are expected to remain in service until the new F126s become available, projected to be between 2028 and 2031. Specific details on how Saab will replace the floppy disks remain confidential. Tom's Hardware suggests that there are several options for floppy disk emulation, such as devices from brands including Gotek. Despite being considered obsolete by most people, floppy disks continue to be used by government bodies.