The choice to transition to Nike was driven by monetary factors

Nike agreement ends Adidas's 70-year relationship with German football teams

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 10:20 am Mar 22, 202410:20 am

What's the story In a notable development, the German football federation (DFB) has declared its future collaboration with US sportswear titan Nike, starting in 2027. This new contract, lasting until 2034, signifies the termination of Germany's longstanding 70-year alliance with Adidas. The news emerges as Germany's men's team is stationed at Adidas' headquarters in Herzogenaurach for the European Championship this summer.

Adidas acknowledges termination of partnership

Adidas has verified the DFB's decision to transition to its primary rival, Nike. In a succinct statement, Adidas disclosed: "We were informed by the DFB today that the association will have a new supplier from 2027." The German teams have donned Adidas apparel for all their significant triumphs, including four men's World Cup titles, three European titles, and the women's two World Cup and eight European titles.

DFB enthusiastic about partnership with Nike

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf has conveyed optimism about the impending collaboration with Nike. He stated, "We're looking forward to working with Nike and the trust they've placed in us." Neuendorf also guaranteed that the DFB will pursue mutual success with Adidas until December 2026. The new partnership is anticipated to contribute to the holistic growth of football in Germany over the next decade.

Nike's financial proposal and vision won over DFB

The decision to transition to Nike was driven by monetary factors and the company's vision. DFB Chief Executive Holger Blask stated, "Nike made by far the best economic offer and also impressed with its substantive vision." This vision encompasses a pledge to boost amateur and grassroots sports, along with sustainable growth of women's football in Germany. DFB Treasurer Stephan Grunwald underscored a financially secure future for German football due to Nike's commitment.

Mixed responses to DFB's decision to transition to Nike

The decision to shift from Adidas to Nike has elicited mixed reactions in Germany. German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck voiced his concerns, stating, "I can hardly imagine the German jersey without the three stripes. Adidas and black-red-gold always belonged together for me, a piece of German identity." He further added that he would have favored more local patriotism in this matter.