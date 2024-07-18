In short Simplifying... In short China's MingYang Smart Energy has developed a wind turbine, OceanX, with a unique V-shaped design that can withstand hurricanes and power 30,000 homes annually.

Installed off Guangzhou's coast, the turbine operates in deep offshore waters, tapping into prime wind resources.

Installed off Guangzhou's coast, the turbine operates in deep offshore waters, tapping into prime wind resources.

This innovation aligns with China's goal to meet a third of its power consumption through renewable sources by 2025.

OceanX is touted to be the world's most powerful floating wind farm platform

China's new turbine can power 30,000 homes annually, survive hurricanes

By Akash Pandey 01:15 pm Jul 18, 202401:15 pm

What's the story China's Guangdong-based wind turbine manufacturer, MingYang Smart Energy, has unveiled the world's most powerful floating wind farm platform, named OceanX. The twin-turbine platform boasts an impressive 16.6 megawatts (MW) of capacity and is designed to operate even in Category 5 hurricane conditions. The OceanX can withstand winds up to 259km/h and wave heights of up to 98 feet.

Advanced engineering

Innovative design and features of the OceanX platform

The resilience of the OceanX platform is attributed to its innovative "V-shaped" design, which features counter-rotating blades that span nearly 600 feet for optimal wind-harnessing prowess. The turbine possesses full yaw capability, allowing it to turn into the wind regardless of its direction. Additionally, the platform is equipped with a sophisticated single-point mooring system for enhanced stability. The wind turbine's Y-shaped floating base is constructed from high-performance concrete, ensuring durability while also being cost-effective.

Power generation

Deep offshore operation and energy output

The OceanX platform is designed to operate in deep offshore waters, specifically in depths greater than 115 feet. This allows it to tap into prime wind resources farther out at sea, generating power in waters up to around 300 feet deep and 100km from shore. According to MingYang's estimates, the output from this installation can provide electricity for approximately 30,000 households annually. Each OceanX platform is projected to generate around 54,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) per year.

Project realization

Development and installation

The development of the OceanX was a long-term project for MingYang Smart Energy. The company tested a 1:10 scale prototype back in 2020 before constructing the full-sized 16,500-ton platform in collaboration with shipbuilding partners Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company and China State Shipbuilding Corp. The OceanX was installed off the coast of Guangzhou in April and is now fully operational.

Green ambitions

China's renewable energy goals and offshore wind potential

The Global Wind Energy Council reports that China has ranked first globally for offshore wind development for six consecutive years. With approximately 14,500km of coastline, China aims to supply one-third of its national power consumption through renewable sources by 2025. The expected Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) of the new OceanX is currently unknown, but it is anticipated that floating machines like this could reduce materials, logistics, installation, and maintenance costs, compared to traditional designs that reach the sea floor.