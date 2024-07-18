In short Simplifying... In short Microsoft's AI-based 'Designer' app, now available on iOS and Android, allows users to edit and restyle images, create collages, and even remove backgrounds.

It's integrated with Word and PowerPoint, offering 15 free daily boosts for AI-powered designs, with an upgrade option for more.

The app, available in 80 languages, also includes an avatar creator and a variety of templates for creating items like greeting cards and social media posts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Designer allows you to create and edit images for free

Microsoft's AI-powered 'Designer' app now available on iOS, Android

By Akash Pandey 12:50 pm Jul 18, 202412:50 pm

What's the story Microsoft has expanded the availability of its AI-powered 'Designer' app to iOS and Android users. Previously exclusive to the web and Edge browser, the app is now accessible to anyone with a personal Microsoft account. The mobile version allows users to create and edit images on the go, offering a range of features including custom image creation, stickers, greeting cards, invitations, and more.

App features

The app provides AI editing and custom creation

The Designer app integrates AI technology to edit images, restyle them, create collages, or remove backgrounds and objects. It provides a text prompt for generating images and offers a wide selection of templates for creating various items such as greeting cards, social media posts, icons, wallpapers, coloring book pages, and more. The iOS and Android versions also include an avatar creator feature. You can also restyle existing images or frame them with AI-generated decorative borders.

Integration

Integration with other Microsoft applications

While Designer works as a standalone app, Microsoft has also integrated it into other applications like Word and PowerPoint via Copilot. It offers 15 free daily boosts that can be used to create or edit AI-powered designs or images. Users can upgrade to a Copilot Pro subscription to receive 100 boosts per day. The app is now accessible in more than 80 languages on the web and as a free mobile app.