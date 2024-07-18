Microsoft's AI-powered 'Designer' app now available on iOS, Android
Microsoft has expanded the availability of its AI-powered 'Designer' app to iOS and Android users. Previously exclusive to the web and Edge browser, the app is now accessible to anyone with a personal Microsoft account. The mobile version allows users to create and edit images on the go, offering a range of features including custom image creation, stickers, greeting cards, invitations, and more.
The app provides AI editing and custom creation
The Designer app integrates AI technology to edit images, restyle them, create collages, or remove backgrounds and objects. It provides a text prompt for generating images and offers a wide selection of templates for creating various items such as greeting cards, social media posts, icons, wallpapers, coloring book pages, and more. The iOS and Android versions also include an avatar creator feature. You can also restyle existing images or frame them with AI-generated decorative borders.
Integration with other Microsoft applications
While Designer works as a standalone app, Microsoft has also integrated it into other applications like Word and PowerPoint via Copilot. It offers 15 free daily boosts that can be used to create or edit AI-powered designs or images. Users can upgrade to a Copilot Pro subscription to receive 100 boosts per day. The app is now accessible in more than 80 languages on the web and as a free mobile app.