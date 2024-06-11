Next Article

Users can pin up to 2 channels

WhatsApp for Android brings channel pinning feature: How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:51 am Jun 11, 202411:51 am

What's the story WhatsApp has released a new update, version 2.24.13.3, for its Android beta users. The update introduces a feature that allows users to pin up to two channels. This feature is designed to give users more control over their channel interactions, by making important/frequently accessed content more accessible. The new channel pinning feature is currently being tested.

User guide

How to use the new channel pinning feature?

The new channel pinning feature allows users to pin their favorite channels to the top of their list. To pin a channel, users need to select the channel which they want to pin, and then choose the pin action from the top app bar. The pinned channel will then appear at the top of their channels list, making it easily accessible whenever the updates tab is opened. Users can also perform bulk actions like muting or marking channels as read.

User benefits

Channel pinning enhances user experience

The channel pinning feature is expected to enhance user experience, by saving time and improving navigation within the app. Previously, users had to scroll through their list of channels to find frequently accessed ones, which could be time-consuming. By pinning their favorite channels to the top of the list, users can now access them more easily. This is likely to increase user satisfaction and engagement with their preferred channels.