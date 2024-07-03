In brief Simplifying... In brief Japan's Digital Agency, formed to tackle urgent nationwide testing and vaccination rollout, is pushing for digitization to replace outdated technology.

However, the journey has been bumpy with a failed contact-tracing app and slow adoption of a digital ID card due to data issues, highlighting the complexities of modernizing government systems.

Japanese government was overly reliant on outdated technology

Floppy farewell! Japan ends its love affair with outdated disks

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:24 pm Jul 03, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Japan's government has successfully phased out the usage of floppy disks from all its systems, marking a significant step in modernizing bureaucracy. The Digital Agency, set up during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, abolished all 1,034 regulations governing floppy disk usage by mid-June. Digital Minister Taro Kono announced this achievement, declaring "We have won the war on floppy disks on June 28!"

Impact

Digital Agency's role in Japan

The Digital Agency was formed prompted by the urgent need for nationwide testing and vaccination rollout. The agency's establishment highlighted the government's reliance on paper filing and outdated technology, sparking a move toward digitization. Kono, who assumed his current role in August 2022 after an unsuccessful prime ministerial bid, has been a vocal advocate for eliminating analog technology within government operations.

Digital hurdles

Challenges in Japan's journey toward digitization

Despite the significant progress, Japan's digitization efforts have encountered some obstacles. A contact-tracing app failed during the pandemic, highlighting the challenges of transitioning to digital platforms. Additionally, the adoption rate of the government's My Number digital identification card has been slower than expected due to repeated data mishaps. These incidents underscore the complexities involved in modernizing government operations and systems.