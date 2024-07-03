Floppy farewell! Japan ends its love affair with outdated disks
Japan's government has successfully phased out the usage of floppy disks from all its systems, marking a significant step in modernizing bureaucracy. The Digital Agency, set up during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, abolished all 1,034 regulations governing floppy disk usage by mid-June. Digital Minister Taro Kono announced this achievement, declaring "We have won the war on floppy disks on June 28!"
Digital Agency's role in Japan
The Digital Agency was formed prompted by the urgent need for nationwide testing and vaccination rollout. The agency's establishment highlighted the government's reliance on paper filing and outdated technology, sparking a move toward digitization. Kono, who assumed his current role in August 2022 after an unsuccessful prime ministerial bid, has been a vocal advocate for eliminating analog technology within government operations.
Challenges in Japan's journey toward digitization
Despite the significant progress, Japan's digitization efforts have encountered some obstacles. A contact-tracing app failed during the pandemic, highlighting the challenges of transitioning to digital platforms. Additionally, the adoption rate of the government's My Number digital identification card has been slower than expected due to repeated data mishaps. These incidents underscore the complexities involved in modernizing government operations and systems.