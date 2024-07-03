In brief Simplifying... In brief In the French elections, over 200 candidates have withdrawn, potentially blocking the far-right National Rally (RN) from gaining a majority.

RN's leader, Marine Le Pen, hints at forming alliances to secure a majority, despite concerns over the party's anti-immigrant and eurosceptic policies.

Photo of Marine Le Pen member of parliament and French far-right National Rally

How 200+ withdrawn candidatures may block far-right in French elections

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:36 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story In an unprecedented move, over 200 candidates have withdrawn from the second round of France's parliamentary elections to prevent the far-right National Rally (RN) from gaining power. This strategy, known as the "republican front," is designed to consolidate anti-RN votes and hinder Marine Le Pen's party from securing a majority in the National Assembly. The majority of these candidates hail from President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp and the broad left-wing New Popular Front (NPF) alliance.

Urgent prevention

French PM stresses need to thwart RN's majority win

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has emphasized the importance of preventing RN from achieving a majority in the National Assembly. He stated, "I need to prevent the National Rally from achieving an absolute majority in the National Assembly because it would be—and I say it from the bottom of my gut—it would be terrible for the country and the French." This comes after RN emerged as a frontrunner in the first round of voting with approximately 33% of votes.

Potential alliances

Le Pen responds to tactical withdrawals, hints at alliances

Marine Le Pen, leader of the RN, has acknowledged the challenges posed by the strategic withdrawals but hinted at forming alliances if necessary. She stated, "If we have, say, 270 lawmakers, we need 19 more, we will go to others and ask them if they are ready to participate with us in a new majority." This comes as her party's rise sparks concerns due to its anti-immigrant stance and plans to cut EU funding.

Controversial stances

RN's policies spark concerns amidst election developments

The rise of the RN has triggered concerns due to its anti-immigrant, eurosceptic stance and plans to cut funding to the EU. Le Pen's potential ban on the Muslim headscarf and plans to restrict the rights of dual-nationality French citizens in defence, security, and nuclear industry jobs have further polarised opinions. These developments come as France prepares for a pivotal moment in its political history with the second round of parliamentary elections set for July 7.