When director wanted to quit '12th Fail' over 'mediocre crew'

The documentary Zero Se Restart on Amazon Prime Video India provides several behind-the-scenes insights into the making of Vidhu Vinod Chopra 's film 12th Fail. However, one of the most surprising revelations, that Chopra almost quit directing the film, was made during an interview with director Jaskunwar Kohli and Chopra for Creator x Creator on SCREEN.

Chopra's frustration 'I just want to go back home...': Chopra Kohli recalled Chopra saying, "Guys, I don't want to put up with this. I just want to go back home to my dogs and sit with them because I'm so sad right now." "That was the only time in my life I've seen you this close to actually breaking down," Kohli added. Chopra explained his frustration with the crew's "mediocrity" and a specific incident where there was no sound on the monitor after a shot.

Chopra's dilemma 'How am I going to direct this film?' Chopra recalled asking a crew member about the missing sound, to which he was told there was no sound in the monitor. "Sound nahi aata (There's no sound)? How am I going to direct this film?" Chopra asked. He expressed frustration at having to deal with a crew that "wasn't efficient," saying, "I was so frustrated that I wanted to quit 12th Fail and come back home."