When director wanted to quit '12th Fail' over 'mediocre crew'
What's the story
The documentary Zero Se Restart on Amazon Prime Video India provides several behind-the-scenes insights into the making of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail. However, one of the most surprising revelations, that Chopra almost quit directing the film, was made during an interview with director Jaskunwar Kohli and Chopra for Creator x Creator on SCREEN.
Chopra's frustration
'I just want to go back home...': Chopra
Kohli recalled Chopra saying, "Guys, I don't want to put up with this. I just want to go back home to my dogs and sit with them because I'm so sad right now." "That was the only time in my life I've seen you this close to actually breaking down," Kohli added. Chopra explained his frustration with the crew's "mediocrity" and a specific incident where there was no sound on the monitor after a shot.
Chopra's dilemma
'How am I going to direct this film?'
Chopra recalled asking a crew member about the missing sound, to which he was told there was no sound in the monitor. "Sound nahi aata (There's no sound)? How am I going to direct this film?" Chopra asked. He expressed frustration at having to deal with a crew that "wasn't efficient," saying, "I was so frustrated that I wanted to quit 12th Fail and come back home."
Filmmaking philosophy
Old Vinod is dead...I'll just have a happy face: Chopra
After his initial frustration, Chopra found a way to cope with the situation. He told Kohli that he had decided to adopt a more positive attitude on set. "The old Vinod is dead. From today, I'll just have a happy face," he said. He also changed his approach to mistakes made by the crew, opting for a more understanding stance instead of reacting with anger or frustration. The film is headlined by Vikrant Massey.