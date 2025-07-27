Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife Ruchira welcome baby boy
What's the story
Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and his wife Ruchira Singh have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the news on Instagram on Sunday. Sharing an adorable blue poster with a tiny horse and a teddy bear in a rocket flying through stars, they wrote, "It's a Boy! Our little star is here." Congratulations to the couple!
Announcement
Here's the couple's heartfelt message
Along with the sweet poster, the couple shared a heartfelt message to welcome their son into the world. They wrote, "God's kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived and he's already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy! Ruchira & Viineet." Several celebrities, including Aahana Kumra and Vikrant Massey, sent their wishes to the couple and newborn. The couple tied the knot in 2021.
Pregnancy news
Siingh announced his wife's pregnancy in May
In May, the couple had announced their pregnancy with a post that read, "From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon!! Namaste little one!! We are ready to welcome you." The actor had also shared how he was managing his work and personal life during this special time. He said he was planning to take paternity leave once the baby arrived in July. On the work front, Siingh is currently featured in the Prime Video series Rangeen.