Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife Ruchira welcome baby boy

Along with the sweet poster, the couple shared a heartfelt message to welcome their son into the world. They wrote, "God's kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived and he's already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy! Ruchira & Viineet." Several celebrities, including Aahana Kumra and Vikrant Massey, sent their wishes to the couple and newborn. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

Pregnancy news

Siingh announced his wife's pregnancy in May

In May, the couple had announced their pregnancy with a post that read, "From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon!! Namaste little one!! We are ready to welcome you." The actor had also shared how he was managing his work and personal life during this special time. He said he was planning to take paternity leave once the baby arrived in July. On the work front, Siingh is currently featured in the Prime Video series Rangeen.