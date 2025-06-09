Apple's WWDC 2025 starts today: How to watch the keynote
What's the story
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is set to kick off today at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.
The event will be streamed live on multiple platforms for a global audience.
The keynote address will start at 10:00am PT (10:30pm IST).
You can catch all the action on Apple's official website, YouTube channel, and developer app as well as website.
Anticipated updates
New UI based on visionOS
One of the biggest announcements at WWDC 2025 is likely to be a new naming scheme for software versions, one that corresponds to the year.
So, instead of iOS 19, we'd get iOS 26 and similar updates for other Apple products.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also hints at a new user interface for all operating systems based on visionOS with digital glass elements and more light/transparency in the UI.
Focus areas
AI advancements and iOS updates
The WWDC 2025 will also be a platform for Apple to showcase its AI advancements.
Despite falling behind in the AI race, Apple is expected to highlight its new Apple Intelligence features at this event.
The company is also likely to announce updates for iOS and iPadOS, including an overhaul of the Phone, Safari, and Camera apps.
AI integration
AI for battery performance; more developer sessions
Apple is also expected to use AI to boost battery performance on iPhones.
This comes as part of the company's ongoing efforts to improve its ecosystem products and attract more developers.
The event will also feature a 'Platforms State of the Union' session, where developers will get an in-depth look at the new features and upgrades coming to Apple's platforms.