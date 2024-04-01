Next Article

SHINee's Taemin signs exclusive deal with Big Planet post-SM exit

By Tanvi Gupta 10:40 am Apr 01, 202410:40 am

What's the story K-pop star Taemin is embarking on a new chapter in his solo career! The lead dancer of the boy band SHINee, Taemin has officially signed an exclusive contract with Big Planet Made Entertainment—a talent agency. The news was announced on Monday, along with the unveiling of Taemin's new artist logo and profile pictures. This move comes after his remarkable 16-year tenure with SM Entertainment.

New collaboration

Taemin's group activities will still be managed by SM

Big Planet Made Entertainment expressed their excitement about the collaboration with Taemin. The agency stated, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with singer Taemin, who is unparalleled in his activities both as SHINee's main dancer and as a solo artist." They pledged to actively support his diverse musical pursuits. To note, the artist will pursue his solo music ventures under Big Planet while continuing his group activities under SM Entertainment.

Last solo activity

Taemin's last solo activity under SM

Taemin headlined the Amazing Binh Dinh Festival in Vietnam on Sunday night, marking his final solo activity under SM Entertainment. Earlier this month, the artist addressed his status as an artist with the agency in a heartfelt message posted on the fan community app Bubble. Confirming his departure, Taemin expressed his gratitude for the support he has received throughout his journey.

Career progression

Taemin's journey from SHINee to solo artist

Taemin first debuted under SM Entertainment as a member of SHINee in 2008 and launched his solo career in 2014. The group achieved immediate success with their debut single Replay (2008) and went on to release several chart-topping hits. Taemin was the first SHINee member to embark on a solo career, releasing his debut EP Ace in 2014, featuring the lead track Danger. Since then, he has continued to captivate audiences with solo hits like Move, Criminal, and Guilty.

About the group

Learn more about the K-pop group

SHINee, initially comprising Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin, and Jonghyun, tragically lost their main vocalist Jonghyun in 2017, leaving them as a quartet. Their profound influence on the Korean music scene has garnered them widespread recognition and the nickname "Princes of K-pop." While SHINee's signature genre is contemporary R&B, they are celebrated for their innovative approach, blending elements of funk rock, hip hop, and EDM into their music.