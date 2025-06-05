What's the story

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is working with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on proposals aimed at early detection of corporate frauds in listed companies.

The proposals suggest that chartered accountants (CAs) and auditors, who regularly interact with company management, should alert regulators if they suspect fraudulent activities.

This could be based on signs like sudden spikes in borrowing or related party transactions.