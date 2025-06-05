Forget banks! Flipkart can now lend you money directly
What's the story
Walmart-owned Flipkart has secured a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license from the Reserve Bank of India(RBI).
The approval allows the e-commerce giant to lend money directly to customers and sellers on its platform.
This is a major shift for Flipkart, which has mostly relied on partnerships with banks and NBFCs for lending services till now.
Business strategy
First e-commerce player in India with NBFC license
The RBI's approval is a first for a major e-commerce player in India, enabling Flipkart to lend directly without taking deposits.
This new model could be more profitable for the company than its previous partnerships with banks and NBFCs.
The central bank issued its certificate of registration to Flipkart Finance Private Limited on March 13, officially recognizing it as an NBFC.
Launch plans
Flipkart plans to start lending operations 'in a few months'
Flipkart, in which Walmart holds over 80% stake, had applied for the license in 2022.
The company plans to start its lending operations "in a few months," pending internal approvals. These include appointing key management personnel and finalizing business plans.
Flipkart intends to offer loans directly on its e-commerce platform and through its fintech app 'super.money.'
Expansion strategy
What Flipkart does currently
Currently, Flipkart offers personal loans to customers through partnerships with lenders such as Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, and Credit Saison.
The company may also extend financing to sellers on its platform.
This move is part of a broader strategy by Walmart, which acquired a controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018 and is now looking to take the company public.