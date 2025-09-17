Maoists propose month-long ceasefire to facilitate peace talks with Centre

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) has proposed a month-long ceasefire to the Indian government to facilitate peace talks. The proposal, which is the first public offer by the Maoists to halt violence and engage in dialogue, was signed by spokesperson Comrade Abhay on August 15 but came to light only on September 16 after the ceasefire period ended without a response from the government.

Context Proposal follows significant losses for the Maoists The ceasefire proposal comes after major setbacks for the Maoists, including the loss of their general secretary, Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, earlier this year in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The group has now sought a month-long ceasefire to consult with their leadership and imprisoned members, asking the government to suspend security operations during this period.

Dialogue offer Direct talks with Union Home Minister The Maoists's statement also expressed their readiness to engage in direct talks with the Union home minister or his representatives. They have suggested virtual discussions through video calls, reiterating their demand for a formal ceasefire and suspension of search operations. "We are ready to talk to the Union Home Minister or persons appointed by him or a delegation on this issue. But we will have to inform the party about our changed opinion," it read.