Next Article
Netanyahu wishes Modi happy birthday, praises India-Israel ties
India
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu sent warm wishes to Indian PM Narendra Modi for his 75th birthday this week.
He praised Modi's leadership and highlighted how much India-Israel ties have grown lately, especially in technology, defense, and innovation.
Both leaders have played a significant role in bringing the two countries closer.
Netanyahu's personal touch
Netanyahu's message also touched on his personal connection with Modi and the benefits their teamwork brings to both nations.
He said he looks forward to making the partnership even stronger, showing how committed both countries are to working together for mutual progress.